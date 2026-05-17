Greensboro launches small business opportunity program

The city of Greensboro has launched a new program to help small businesses across several Triad counties.

The Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Program is a certification initiative designed to pave the way for more contracting opportunities.

Businesses in Guilford, Rockingham and Randolph counties can register to be included in a Certified Vendor Directory administered by the city of Greensboro.

This can open doors for small businesses to connect with trade-specific opportunities and provide access to notifications about bids and outreach events.

Michael Humphrey, manager of the Greensboro Office of Business Opportunity, says the program removes barriers for small businesses looking to grow.