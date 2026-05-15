Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNCG launching bioindustrial manufacturing program next year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
uncg.jpeg
Courtesy UNCG
University of North Carolina at Greensboro

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is launching a bioindustrial manufacturing workforce training and research program next January.

It’s called NC BioMISSION. The program is designed to prepare students to enter the growing field of biotechnology, which centers on converting organic materials into things like textiles, bioplastics and fuels.

Officials estimate the industry will support a million jobs in the country by the end of this decade, though qualified workers are currently in short supply.

UNCG is working with industry leaders to develop the courses for the new certificate program, so students gain the skills employers are looking for.

“Rather than people at the university saying, ‘these are the skills people need,’ it will be the industry telling the university the skills they require in order to hire these individuals,” said UNCG Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement Dr. Sherine Obare, in a release about the initiative.

The program will be a blend of online and in-person learning, open to all majors as well as adult learners and veterans.

The school received $2 million to launch the program from BioMADE, a manufacturing institute sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s one of six educational and workforce development projects the institute has funded this year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz