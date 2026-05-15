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A break from extreme drought conditions may (or may not) be on the way

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Sun overhead
David Ford
/
WFDD
Rainfall averages for the Triad are roughly half of what they were this time last year.

Drought continues to grip much of the Piedmont and High Country. Typically, the spring brings more storm activity to the Triad, and along with it, plenty of rain — on average, 15 inches or more by mid-May. So far in 2026, it’s been roughly half that, and 67 counties are experiencing extreme drought.

National Weather Service Raleigh meteorologist Andrew Kren says much of this is due to a slower-than-normal transition away from a La Niña climate pattern.

"We've been coming out of this La Niña since the winter, which usually favors high-pressure ridging across the southeast," says Kren. "And that usually suppresses a lot of rainfall and storm activity from pushing as far east as it usually would."

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, Kren predicts a wetter end to the month of May with a 30 to 40% chance for above normal rainfall totals. Beyond that, he sees the possibility of some improvement in the drought conditions this summer. But he adds, given the expected warmer temperatures, without the arrival of a tropical system like El Niño, the drought will likely continue.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford