Survey: deep wave of economic anxiety spreading across rural North Carolina

A new poll reveals a deep wave of economic anxiety spreading across rural North Carolina, and the results are catching policy researchers off guard.

According to the survey by the Center for Rural Strategies, 55 percent of rural voters now name the rising cost of living as their single most important issue, with skyrocketing food prices topping the list of daily household concerns.

The center's President Dee Davis noted that the intense level of pessimism among respondents surprised his team. However, the anxiety is also driving a fundamental shift in how these communities view the role of government.

While rural areas have traditionally favored hands-off politics, voters are now calling for active government intervention to help lower costs.

In communities where families already face longer driving distances and fewer grocery options, these rising prices are compounding the financial pressure—a shift in perspective that could heavily influence upcoming state and national elections.