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Survey: deep wave of economic anxiety spreading across rural North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
A report from Purdue University found that a majority of consumers expect food prices to keep rising in the coming year, which could sour voter sentiment.
Scott Olson
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File: A report from Purdue University found that a majority of consumers expect food prices to keep rising in the coming year, which could sour voter sentiment.

A new poll reveals a deep wave of economic anxiety spreading across rural North Carolina, and the results are catching policy researchers off guard.

According to the survey by the Center for Rural Strategies, 55 percent of rural voters now name the rising cost of living as their single most important issue, with skyrocketing food prices topping the list of daily household concerns.

The center's President Dee Davis noted that the intense level of pessimism among respondents surprised his team. However, the anxiety is also driving a fundamental shift in how these communities view the role of government.

While rural areas have traditionally favored hands-off politics, voters are now calling for active government intervention to help lower costs.

In communities where families already face longer driving distances and fewer grocery options, these rising prices are compounding the financial pressure—a shift in perspective that could heavily influence upcoming state and national elections.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston