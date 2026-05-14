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New Bern leaders considering dock fee for commercial boaters unloading at waterfront

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:38 AM EDT
Visit New Bern

Commercial boat captains using the New Bern waterfront could soon have to pay to dock under a new proposal being considered by city leaders.

The city is looking into charging commercial vessels a specific fee to use municipal docks for loading and unloading cargo and passengers. Officials say the money generated would help cover the mounting costs of maintaining public docks and bulkheads, which have faced increased wear and tear from commercial traffic.

However, some local maritime business owners worry the extra expense could hurt their bottom lines and force them to look for alternative private slips.

The Board of Aldermen is expected to review the fiscal impact of the proposal before moving forward with a public hearing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston