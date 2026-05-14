New Bern leaders considering dock fee for commercial boaters unloading at waterfront

Commercial boat captains using the New Bern waterfront could soon have to pay to dock under a new proposal being considered by city leaders.

The city is looking into charging commercial vessels a specific fee to use municipal docks for loading and unloading cargo and passengers. Officials say the money generated would help cover the mounting costs of maintaining public docks and bulkheads, which have faced increased wear and tear from commercial traffic.

However, some local maritime business owners worry the extra expense could hurt their bottom lines and force them to look for alternative private slips.

The Board of Aldermen is expected to review the fiscal impact of the proposal before moving forward with a public hearing.