Greensboro’s first pro women’s basketball team debuts this weekend

Greensboro’s first women’s professional basketball team, the Greensboro Groove, will take the court for its inaugural game this weekend.

Players have spent the last three weeks practicing daily in the Gate City. With tipoff now in sight, Coach Janice Washington says the moment is starting to feel real.

“It’s been a very long journey," she says. "Being able to finally have this game and seeing the gym set up for the game is even something that just, I’m humbled, I’m grateful.”

The Groove will face the Savannah Steel in the opening weekend of the Upshot League, a new professional league designed to create opportunities for female players outside the WNBA. Four teams are set to compete in its first season this summer.

Washington says the Groove’s debut fills a void in the city’s sports landscape, especially following the relocation of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“Being able to have your daughters and even your sons see that there are women playing professional sports right here in your backyard," she says. "It’s going to be awesome.”

The Groove will play two games this weekend at Novant Health Fieldhouse. Friday’s opener is already sold out.