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Five red wolf pups born at North Carolina science center

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Five tiny new arrivals are giving wildlife lovers a major reason to celebrate. Durham's Museum of Life and Science just announced the birth of five red wolf pups.
Museum of Life and Science
Five tiny new arrivals are giving wildlife lovers a major reason to celebrate. Durham's Museum of Life and Science just announced the birth of five red wolf pups.

Five tiny new arrivals are giving wildlife lovers a major reason to celebrate. Durham's Museum of Life and Science just announced the birth of five red wolf pups.

The litter arrived on May fifth, bringing three boys and two girls into the world. Their seven-year-old mother is currently resting with the newborns.

This birth marks a huge win for the museum's ongoing red wolf conservation efforts. Red wolves remain one of the most critically endangered species on the planet.

Staff say these five pups offer fresh hope for the survival of the entire species.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston