Five red wolf pups born at North Carolina science center

Five tiny new arrivals are giving wildlife lovers a major reason to celebrate. Durham's Museum of Life and Science just announced the birth of five red wolf pups.

The litter arrived on May fifth, bringing three boys and two girls into the world. Their seven-year-old mother is currently resting with the newborns.

This birth marks a huge win for the museum's ongoing red wolf conservation efforts. Red wolves remain one of the most critically endangered species on the planet.

Staff say these five pups offer fresh hope for the survival of the entire species.