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Emerald Isle joins growing list of coastal communities banning balloon releases to protect marine life

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:44 AM EDT
A mylar balloon with fish and the quote “Making A Splash” with a tire track in the sand as the background.
M. Gosselin
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National Park Service
Nearly 1,800 balloons were picked up on beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last year.

Emerald Isle is joining a growing list of coastal communities banning balloon releases in an effort to protect local marine life.

The Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the town's code of ordinances this week, making it completely unlawful to release any inflated balloons or Chinese lanterns within town limits. The ban includes even biodegradable balloons, which officials note can still end up in the ocean and harm wildlife.

The Topsail Turtle Project says almost 20 balloons were found on the beach in just one week.
Topsail Turtle Project
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Facebook
The Topsail Turtle Project says almost 20 balloons were found on the beach just this week.

Related content: State Senate proposal would ban the intentional release of balloons statewide, environmentalist support the bill

Sea turtles, seabirds, and fish frequently ingest the debris or become entangled in it, creating severe hazards for coastal habitats. The strict ban follows a heartbreaking incident where a rare Gervais' beaked whale calf washed up dead on the Emerald Isle beach. A later autopsy revealed the nursing calf had swallowed a crumpled mylar balloon, which blocked its digestive tract and caused it to starve.

A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.
N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology
A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.

Read more: A whale calf died on an ENC beach from eating a balloon and an NC researcher says plastics are a danger to cetaceans

With this decision, Emerald Isle officially aligns its environmental policies with neighboring beach towns, including Atlantic Beach and Pine Knoll Shores.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston