Emerald Isle joins growing list of coastal communities banning balloon releases to protect marine life

Emerald Isle is joining a growing list of coastal communities banning balloon releases in an effort to protect local marine life.

The Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the town's code of ordinances this week, making it completely unlawful to release any inflated balloons or Chinese lanterns within town limits. The ban includes even biodegradable balloons, which officials note can still end up in the ocean and harm wildlife.

Topsail Turtle Project / Facebook The Topsail Turtle Project says almost 20 balloons were found on the beach just this week.

Related content: State Senate proposal would ban the intentional release of balloons statewide, environmentalist support the bill

Sea turtles, seabirds, and fish frequently ingest the debris or become entangled in it, creating severe hazards for coastal habitats. The strict ban follows a heartbreaking incident where a rare Gervais' beaked whale calf washed up dead on the Emerald Isle beach. A later autopsy revealed the nursing calf had swallowed a crumpled mylar balloon, which blocked its digestive tract and caused it to starve.

N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.

Read more: A whale calf died on an ENC beach from eating a balloon and an NC researcher says plastics are a danger to cetaceans

With this decision, Emerald Isle officially aligns its environmental policies with neighboring beach towns, including Atlantic Beach and Pine Knoll Shores.