MrBeast production will bring heavy pyrotechnics and flame effects near ECU stadium

People near East Carolina University should prepare for some sudden loud noises and flashing lights over the next few days.

A community notice warns that a film production involving YouTube megastar MrBeast will bring heavy pyrotechnics and flame effects near Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The explosive special effects are scheduled to go off at various times starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

Local officials emphasize that the disruptions are temporary, completely controlled, and are not a cause for alarm.

The production is tied to the upcoming Amazon Prime reality competition series “Beast Games,” which paid ECU more than $285,000 to use the stadium through early June.

A massive live taping event for the series is slated to take place inside the stadium on May 24th.