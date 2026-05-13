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MrBeast production will bring heavy pyrotechnics and flame effects near ECU stadium

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
File: MrBeast.
Courtesy of Beast Industries
File: MrBeast.

People near East Carolina University should prepare for some sudden loud noises and flashing lights over the next few days.

A community notice warns that a film production involving YouTube megastar MrBeast will bring heavy pyrotechnics and flame effects near Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The explosive special effects are scheduled to go off at various times starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

Local officials emphasize that the disruptions are temporary, completely controlled, and are not a cause for alarm.

The production is tied to the upcoming Amazon Prime reality competition series “Beast Games,” which paid ECU more than $285,000 to use the stadium through early June.

A massive live taping event for the series is slated to take place inside the stadium on May 24th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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