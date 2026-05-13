Medical clinic in Martin County closes, citing poor insurance reimbursements and chronic staffing shortages

A critical healthcare option in eastern North Carolina has vanished overnight. Health First Wellness Center in Robersonville shut its doors on Friday, ending primary and urgent care operations.

Clinic owner Doctor Stephanie Wynn cited poor insurance reimbursements and chronic staffing shortages as the driving forces behind the sudden closure.

The center originally opened last year to fill a severe medical gap following the closure of Martin General Hospital.

Displaced patients must now immediately find new primary care providers for routine medical needs and long-term medication refills. The clinic closed its transition window for medical records last week, though previously approved telehealth patients can still access the online portal.