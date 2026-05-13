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Medical clinic in Martin County closes, citing poor insurance reimbursements and chronic staffing shortages

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
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A critical healthcare option in eastern North Carolina has vanished overnight. Health First Wellness Center in Robersonville shut its doors on Friday, ending primary and urgent care operations.

Clinic owner Doctor Stephanie Wynn cited poor insurance reimbursements and chronic staffing shortages as the driving forces behind the sudden closure.

The center originally opened last year to fill a severe medical gap following the closure of Martin General Hospital.

Displaced patients must now immediately find new primary care providers for routine medical needs and long-term medication refills. The clinic closed its transition window for medical records last week, though previously approved telehealth patients can still access the online portal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston