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Kinston politician pleads guilty to gambling charge, election fraud charges dropped in exchange

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Quarla Blackwell
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Facebook

A Kinston politician’s legal battles have ended in a plea deal, resolving charges from two separate investigations.

Quarla Blackwell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor gambling in Lenoir County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a police raid that shut down an illegal casino Blackwell operated on Facebook, where players bet on virtual slot and fish games. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped four felony money laundering counts and separate election fraud charges.

Those election charges emerged after the local Republican Party discovered Blackwell was on active felony probation when she filed to run for Kinston City Council, misrepresenting her eligibility to hold office.

Blackwell served ten days in jail and is now pursuing $5 million federal lawsuits against local officials over her arrests.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston