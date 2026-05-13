Gates Foundation awards NC A&T $4.5 million for adult learner initiative

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $4.5 million grant from the Gates Foundation to help former students graduate.

The school says more than 17,000 career-stage learners started coursework at NC A&T but didn’t finish their degrees. The new funding will help the university reconnect with students who paused their studies.

NCA&T’s Extended Campus will provide more flexible options and increased student support services for former Aggies balancing work, family, and other commitments as part of the school’s Forever Learning Initiative.

