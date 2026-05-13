Emerald Isle sets new record this sea turtle nesting season

Emerald Isle has set a new record for sea turtle season.

Over the weekend, the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol confirmed the town’s first nest of the year—making it the earliest nesting date ever recorded for the island.

The loggerhead turtle left behind a massive 36-inch wide crawl before laying her eggs. Volunteers have already secured the site, setting up a protective perimeter and collecting a single egg for a regional DNA study to help track the mother’s history.

Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol

With the season off to a historic start, beachgoers are reminded to keep lights off at night and "fill in those holes" to ensure a clear path for future nesting moms.