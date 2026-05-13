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Emerald Isle sets new record this sea turtle nesting season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol

Emerald Isle has set a new record for sea turtle season.

Over the weekend, the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol confirmed the town’s first nest of the year—making it the earliest nesting date ever recorded for the island.

The loggerhead turtle left behind a massive 36-inch wide crawl before laying her eggs. Volunteers have already secured the site, setting up a protective perimeter and collecting a single egg for a regional DNA study to help track the mother’s history.

Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol

With the season off to a historic start, beachgoers are reminded to keep lights off at night and "fill in those holes" to ensure a clear path for future nesting moms.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston