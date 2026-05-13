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Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners approves massive increase in financial penalties for destroying dunes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)

The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners has cracked down hard on coastal property damage, approving a massive increase in financial penalties for destroying protected oceanfront dunes.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, town leaders raised the maximum civil fine for damaging a primary dune from $1,000 to $10,000 per violation. The strict new ordinance also slashes the timeline for property owners to rebuild flattened dunes and replant vital sea oats, cutting the allowed restoration window from 60 days down to just 30.

The emergency policy shift follows intense public outcry and a local media investigation after a primary protection dune was completely bulldozed and leveled at a multi-million-dollar oceanfront construction site on Ocean Drive.

While that specific property remains under a strict stop-work order, town officials confirm the builder will escape the new $10,000 penalty, as the violation occurred before Tuesday’s vote.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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