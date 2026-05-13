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Conservative advocates pushing NC lawmakers to pass new restrictions on bathroom use for transgender people

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
A gender-neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at a restaurant in Durham, N.C. Many North Carolina businesses put gender-neutral signs on toilets after the "bathroom bill" was passed.
Sara D. Davis
/
Getty Images
File: A gender-neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at a restaurant in Durham, N.C. Many North Carolina businesses put gender-neutral signs on toilets after the "bathroom bill" was passed.

Conservative advocates are pushing North Carolina lawmakers to pass new restrictions on bathroom usage for transgender people.

The North Carolina Values Coalition held a press conference outside the legislative building, urging the General Assembly to act. The group wants a statewide ban preventing transgender women from using female restrooms in public schools and universities.

Supporters argue the restrictions are necessary to ensure privacy and safety for female students. However, LGBTQ plus advocates and counter-protesters disrupted the event, calling the proposal mean-spirited and harmful to transgender youth.

Similar legislation previously stalled in the Senate, but advocates are renewing pressure as the legislative session continues.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston