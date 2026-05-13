Conservative advocates pushing NC lawmakers to pass new restrictions on bathroom use for transgender people

Conservative advocates are pushing North Carolina lawmakers to pass new restrictions on bathroom usage for transgender people.

The North Carolina Values Coalition held a press conference outside the legislative building, urging the General Assembly to act. The group wants a statewide ban preventing transgender women from using female restrooms in public schools and universities.

Supporters argue the restrictions are necessary to ensure privacy and safety for female students. However, LGBTQ plus advocates and counter-protesters disrupted the event, calling the proposal mean-spirited and harmful to transgender youth.

Similar legislation previously stalled in the Senate, but advocates are renewing pressure as the legislative session continues.