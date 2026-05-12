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School leaders from some of NC’s poorest counties demanding answers from state Supreme Court after Leandro ruling

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

School leaders from some of North Carolina’s poorest counties are heading back to the state Supreme Court, demanding answers after a landmark ruling essentially erased nearly a decade of progress in a 32-year-old funding battle.

Six school boards, including those from Hoke and Halifax counties, have filed a petition for a limited rehearing of the court's April 2nd decision.

That split, 4-to-3 ruling vacated every Leandro-related order issued since 2017, with the Republican majority arguing that lower courts lacked the jurisdiction to order statewide funding changes. Lawyers for the school boards say the high court’s conclusion suggests it usurped power by shutting down the case without addressing the constitutional rights of the students involved.

The boards are now asking the justices to clarify if the case is truly dead—or if they can still seek a remedy for students in their specific districts who they say are still being denied a sound, basic education.

The Supreme Court has 30 days to decide whether it will revisit the opinion.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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