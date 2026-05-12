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North Carolinian evacuated from cruise ship following deadly viral outbreak

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Misper Apawu
/
Associated Press
The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

State health officials are on alert after a North Carolinian was evacuated from a transatlantic cruise ship following a deadly viral outbreak.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirms the traveler was aboard the M/V Hondius, where an outbreak of hantavirus has claimed three lives. That person is now being evaluated at a specialized federal quarantine unit in Nebraska.

Experts have identified the strain as the Andes virus, which is the only type known to spread through person-to-person contact. While serious, health officials stress there are no active cases currently in North Carolina.

The disease is exceptionally rare in the Tar Heel State; there has been only one documented case in state history—a Jackson County woman who survived the illness in 1995. State health director Dr. Kelly Kimple says the risk to the general public remains extremely low.

Returning passengers will be monitored for fever and muscle aches for up to six weeks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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