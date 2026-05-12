Martin County DSS director fired after unauthorized moving of a child, violating court order

The director of Martin County Social Services has been fired after officials say she authorized the unauthorized moving of a child, violating a direct court order.

The Martin County DSS Board dismissed Angela Ellis last week from her $105,000-a-year position.

According to a termination letter, the move follows an April court proceeding where it was established that a child was moved without judicial authorization. Officials say Ellis claimed she was unaware of the existing court order, a statement the DSS board chair called a "failure to maintain appropriate oversight."

The letter further cites a "recurring pattern of noncompliance," including delays in home assessments and drug screenings that stalled child placements by up to four months. Ellis had served as director since early 2021.

The court expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of children under the department’s supervision. No word yet on who will lead the agency in the interim.