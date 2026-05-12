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Martin County DSS director fired after unauthorized moving of a child, violating court order

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Martin County

The director of Martin County Social Services has been fired after officials say she authorized the unauthorized moving of a child, violating a direct court order.

The Martin County DSS Board dismissed Angela Ellis last week from her $105,000-a-year position.

According to a termination letter, the move follows an April court proceeding where it was established that a child was moved without judicial authorization. Officials say Ellis claimed she was unaware of the existing court order, a statement the DSS board chair called a "failure to maintain appropriate oversight."

The letter further cites a "recurring pattern of noncompliance," including delays in home assessments and drug screenings that stalled child placements by up to four months. Ellis had served as director since early 2021.

The court expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of children under the department’s supervision. No word yet on who will lead the agency in the interim.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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