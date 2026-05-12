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Guilford Metro 9-1-1 publishes 2025 data

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 12, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
Guilford Metro 9-1-1 dispatcher
Kimberly Williams
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Guilford Metro 9-1-1
Guilford Metro 9-1-1 dispatcher Kim Burkley

The Guilford Metro 9-1-1 data for 2025 is in. Last year, the center fielded more than 600,000 emergency and non-emergency calls. Staff there provide dispatch services for dozens of medical, fire and law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

According to the report, dispatchers answered 99.9% of 911 calls within 10 seconds. Deputy Director of Operations Christine Moore says she’s proud of how her team is doing the work and the end result.

"Our telecommunicators had a hand in saving 53 lives," says Moore. "That's incredible. We have on one of our walls our tree of life, where every leaf represents a life saved, and every butterfly is a baby born. Playing a role in that is what I'm most proud of." 

Moore says she sees room for improvement at the agency in the area of technology. After using the same computer-aided dispatch (or CAD) system for 30 years, they will be transitioning to a new, more dynamic CAD system beginning in February. She says it will streamline the dispatch processes, ensuring that responders get to emergencies more quickly.

Moore says the department currently has ten vacancies, with the next rookie academy slated to begin in June. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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