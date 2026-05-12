ENC food bank warning "perfect storm" is pushing state food insecurity to levels not seen in 20 years

Leaders from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina are at the General Assembly today (Tuesday), warning that a "perfect storm" is pushing state food insecurity to levels not seen in twenty years.

Vice President Jason Kanawati Stephany says a combination of rising food prices, federal funding cuts, and a current state budget impasse is creating a dire crisis for families. The Food Bank reports that more than 600,000 people in its 34-county region are now food insecure. CEO Amy Beros calls the situation "an assault on the well-being of families," noting that as federal safety nets like SNAP face deep cuts, the charitable sector simply cannot fill the gap alone.

The group is urging lawmakers to restore a million dollars in state funding that historically helps food banks buy fresh produce directly from North Carolina farmers.

Advocates say without this investment, the "food budget shortfall" for local families will continue to climb

The Food Bank says the need is expected to spike further this summer when hundreds of thousands of students lose access to school-provided meals.