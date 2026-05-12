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ENC food bank warning "perfect storm" is pushing state food insecurity to levels not seen in 20 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Christopher Futcher
/
Getty Images

Leaders from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina are at the General Assembly today (Tuesday), warning that a "perfect storm" is pushing state food insecurity to levels not seen in twenty years.

Vice President Jason Kanawati Stephany says a combination of rising food prices, federal funding cuts, and a current state budget impasse is creating a dire crisis for families. The Food Bank reports that more than 600,000 people in its 34-county region are now food insecure. CEO Amy Beros calls the situation "an assault on the well-being of families," noting that as federal safety nets like SNAP face deep cuts, the charitable sector simply cannot fill the gap alone.

The group is urging lawmakers to restore a million dollars in state funding that historically helps food banks buy fresh produce directly from North Carolina farmers.
Advocates say without this investment, the "food budget shortfall" for local families will continue to climb

The Food Bank says the need is expected to spike further this summer when hundreds of thousands of students lose access to school-provided meals.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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