CMS Board to consider revised budget proposal Tuesday night

After a tumultuous two weeks that saw tensions between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education and top CMS staff slip into the open, the board is set to vote Tuesday night on an amended budget proposal from Superintendent Crystal Hill.

The board rejected her first proposal in a dramatic 8-1 vote last month that appeared to leave Hill surprised and unsure of what to amend. Since then, it’s met three times to hammer out details, culminating in a contentious five-hour hearing last Friday, where the board told Hill to deliver an amended recommendation by Monday at 3 p.m.

That amended budget recommendation was posted on the board’s agenda as of Monday night. Among other things, it proposes eliminating a $2.4 million program called Capturing Kids Hearts which had drawn board scrutiny during the budget process, and reallocating that money to other social-emotional learning initiatives.

Under state law, CMS must adopt and submit its budget proposal to Mecklenburg County by this Friday.

Hill had previously proposed a $2.1 billion spending plan that included roughly $6 million in cuts to guard against state budget uncertainty. But board members have had questions about the impacts of some of those cuts – including central office staff and the elimination of lunch monitors. They've also asked about how the budget works toward the district's academic goals and have expressed concern around student mental health.

The new proposal does not recommend undoing the lunch monitor cuts, but does propose reinstating four Department of Social Services liaison positions that had been initially planned for cuts.

Board members have also voiced frustration about the budget process and said staff answers to their questions have been insufficient.