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Canvas back online Tuesday for several eastern North Carolina school districts

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
Hannah Bottino for NPR

Students and teachers across Eastern North Carolina can head back to their digital classrooms Tuesday morning following a disruptive week-long shutdown caused by hackers.

The learning management system Canvas is set to go back online for several local school districts. The platform was pulled offline last week after hackers breached the system and demanded a ransom.

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced that a third-party cybersecurity firm has cleared the system, finding no further signs of compromise. While the state restored the main connection Monday afternoon, local districts are taking a staggered approach to ensure a smooth transition. Pitt County Schools will resume access at 7:00 a.m., while Carteret County plans to reconnect at 8:00 a.m.

The outage also hit higher education, affecting students at East Carolina University and other campuses throughout the region.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston