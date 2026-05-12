Canvas back online Tuesday for several eastern North Carolina school districts

Students and teachers across Eastern North Carolina can head back to their digital classrooms Tuesday morning following a disruptive week-long shutdown caused by hackers.

The learning management system Canvas is set to go back online for several local school districts. The platform was pulled offline last week after hackers breached the system and demanded a ransom.

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced that a third-party cybersecurity firm has cleared the system, finding no further signs of compromise. While the state restored the main connection Monday afternoon, local districts are taking a staggered approach to ensure a smooth transition. Pitt County Schools will resume access at 7:00 a.m., while Carteret County plans to reconnect at 8:00 a.m.

The outage also hit higher education, affecting students at East Carolina University and other campuses throughout the region.