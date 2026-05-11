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Two ENC tobacco farmers taking insurance company to federal court, claiming 2023 payouts were unfairly cut in half

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Agriculture

Two Eastern North Carolina tobacco farmers are taking their insurance company to federal court, claiming their 2023 payouts were unfairly cut in half.

David and Samuel Cox, who farm across Craven, Pitt, and other nearby counties, filed the lawsuit last week against Hudson Insurance Group. The dispute centers on a bank account shared by the two men—a detail the insurer allegedly used to slash their individual claims by fifty percent.

While there is no dispute that the crops suffered a covered loss, the farmers argue the payout reduction was arbitrary and ignored years of established farming practices.

An arbitrator has already sided with the growers, and they are now asking a federal judge to force the company to pay up.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston