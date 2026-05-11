Two ENC tobacco farmers taking insurance company to federal court, claiming 2023 payouts were unfairly cut in half

Two Eastern North Carolina tobacco farmers are taking their insurance company to federal court, claiming their 2023 payouts were unfairly cut in half.

David and Samuel Cox, who farm across Craven, Pitt, and other nearby counties, filed the lawsuit last week against Hudson Insurance Group. The dispute centers on a bank account shared by the two men—a detail the insurer allegedly used to slash their individual claims by fifty percent.

While there is no dispute that the crops suffered a covered loss, the farmers argue the payout reduction was arbitrary and ignored years of established farming practices.

An arbitrator has already sided with the growers, and they are now asking a federal judge to force the company to pay up.