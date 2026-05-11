Scam alert for ENC farmers and others looking for heavy equipment deals

The Williamston Police Department is issuing a scam alert for farmers and others looking for heavy equipment deals.

Police say scammers are using a fraudulent website—markchesson.com—to pose as the local business Mark Chesson and Sons. While the actual business recently closed, the fake site is advertising equipment for sale and even uses an altered phone number to appear credible. Investigators believe those responsible are operating from overseas and primarily target victims who send money through non-secure methods like wire transfers.

Chief Beth Coltrain is urging the community to verify that any business is still active before making an online purchase and to never send money for items they haven't inspected in person.