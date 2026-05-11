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Scam alert for ENC farmers and others looking for heavy equipment deals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

The Williamston Police Department is issuing a scam alert for farmers and others looking for heavy equipment deals.

Police say scammers are using a fraudulent website—markchesson.com—to pose as the local business Mark Chesson and Sons. While the actual business recently closed, the fake site is advertising equipment for sale and even uses an altered phone number to appear credible. Investigators believe those responsible are operating from overseas and primarily target victims who send money through non-secure methods like wire transfers.

Chief Beth Coltrain is urging the community to verify that any business is still active before making an online purchase and to never send money for items they haven't inspected in person.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston