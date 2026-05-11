Legal battle involving former FBI chief moving to a New Bern courtroom next month

A high-stakes legal battle involving a former FBI chief is moving to a New Bern courtroom next month.

James Comey is scheduled for arraignment in New Bern on June 30th to face federal charges of threatening the president. The charges stem from a social media photo of seashells arranged to read "86 47"—which prosecutors claim was a coded threat against the 47th president.

Late last week, a judge granted Comey’s request to skip a preliminary hearing in Greenville. His attorneys argued the appearance was unnecessary since Comey had already surrendered and appeared before a judge in Virginia.

While Comey has consistently denied the allegations, a trial date has been tentatively set for July 15th.