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Legal battle involving former FBI chief moving to a New Bern courtroom next month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT

A high-stakes legal battle involving a former FBI chief is moving to a New Bern courtroom next month.

James Comey is scheduled for arraignment in New Bern on June 30th to face federal charges of threatening the president. The charges stem from a social media photo of seashells arranged to read "86 47"—which prosecutors claim was a coded threat against the 47th president.

Late last week, a judge granted Comey’s request to skip a preliminary hearing in Greenville. His attorneys argued the appearance was unnecessary since Comey had already surrendered and appeared before a judge in Virginia.

While Comey has consistently denied the allegations, a trial date has been tentatively set for July 15th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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