Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elimination of three high-level positions expected to save Onslow County more than half-million dollars

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died.
File photo: Onslow County

Administrative changes in Onslow County are expected to save taxpayers more than a half-million dollars in the coming year.

County officials have announced the elimination of three high-level positions: one assistant county manager, the chief of staff, and an executive assistant. The move is part of a reorganization intended to boost efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

The staffing changes will save exactly $508,000 in salary and benefits for the next fiscal year. The interim county manager approved the cuts, which take effect May 22nd.

While the chief of staff position was already vacant, the other affected employees will have priority if they apply for other open roles within the county. Officials stressed that these cuts will not impact public services.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston