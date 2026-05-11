Elimination of three high-level positions expected to save Onslow County more than half-million dollars

Administrative changes in Onslow County are expected to save taxpayers more than a half-million dollars in the coming year.

County officials have announced the elimination of three high-level positions: one assistant county manager, the chief of staff, and an executive assistant. The move is part of a reorganization intended to boost efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

The staffing changes will save exactly $508,000 in salary and benefits for the next fiscal year. The interim county manager approved the cuts, which take effect May 22nd.

While the chief of staff position was already vacant, the other affected employees will have priority if they apply for other open roles within the county. Officials stressed that these cuts will not impact public services.