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Board orders former Emerald Isle commissioner’s voter registration changed to Cedar Point after residency dispute

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle

A residency dispute in Carteret County has ended with a former official’s voter status being overturned.

The county board of elections has upheld a formal challenge against former Emerald Isle Commissioner Josh Sawyer. Following a series of hearings, board members determined Sawyer was not properly registered at his listed address within the town.

As a result, the board ordered Sawyer’s registration to be corrected to reflect his actual residence in Cedar Point. State officials have been notified of the change, leaving local leaders to navigate the legal and administrative fallout of the ruling.

The Town of Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners will appoint someone to fill the vacancy left by Sawyer's resignation to fill the seat through December 2027.

A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday at 9:00 a.m. to consider the process and/or appointment of an individual to fill the vacant seat. The meeting will be held in the Town Board Meeting Room and is open to the public.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston