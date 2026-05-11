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Bill would protect life-saving care for veterans facing most common cancer diagnosis in VA system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.
The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.

A new bipartisan bill would protect life-saving care for veterans facing the most common cancer diagnosis in the VA system.

North Carolina Congressman and urologist Greg Murphy has introduced the POPCaP Authorization Act. The legislation would permanently establish the Precision Oncology Program for Cancer of the Prostate.

Dr. Murphy warns that current VA plans to merge the program into a broader oncology department could "dilute" the specialized care veterans need, especially those exposed to toxic chemicals during their service.

New Jersey Congressman Herb Conaway—also a physician—joined the effort, noting that African American veterans face significantly higher diagnosis and mortality rates.

Advocacy groups say the bill is critical to ensuring the V-A doesn’t dismantle the progress made in precision treatments.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston