Bill would protect life-saving care for veterans facing most common cancer diagnosis in VA system

A new bipartisan bill would protect life-saving care for veterans facing the most common cancer diagnosis in the VA system.

North Carolina Congressman and urologist Greg Murphy has introduced the POPCaP Authorization Act. The legislation would permanently establish the Precision Oncology Program for Cancer of the Prostate.

Dr. Murphy warns that current VA plans to merge the program into a broader oncology department could "dilute" the specialized care veterans need, especially those exposed to toxic chemicals during their service.

New Jersey Congressman Herb Conaway—also a physician—joined the effort, noting that African American veterans face significantly higher diagnosis and mortality rates.

Advocacy groups say the bill is critical to ensuring the V-A doesn’t dismantle the progress made in precision treatments.