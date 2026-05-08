Forsyth leaders propose slight tax hike amid rising costs, reduced state funding

Forsyth County leaders are proposing a slight property tax increase as part of next year’s recommended budget.

County Manager Shontell Robinson unveiled the proposal Thursday during a presentation to commissioners. The recommended spending plan includes a 1.68-cent property tax rate increase, which officials say would raise taxes on a median-priced home by about $45 annually.

The proposal comes less than a year after countywide property revaluations led to higher tax bills for many residents. Robinson told commissioners that slower revenue growth and reduced state funding left them without many options.

“This recommendation is not driven by new programs or major service expansions," she said. "It is primarily focused on maintaining current service levels and addressing rising operational costs.”

Education remains the county’s largest expense at $192 million, but the proposed budget falls short of the full funding request from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. District leaders had asked commissioners for more money to cover needs, including exceptional children teachers.

The budget is not yet final. Commissioners will review the proposal over the coming weeks before a possible vote in early June. A public hearing is scheduled for May 19.