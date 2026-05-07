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Trump says progress is being made on deal to end Iran war

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Michel Martin
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT

President Trump insists Iran is looking to make a deal but questions remain about how the war will end.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin