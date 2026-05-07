The number of property value appeals in Guilford County continues to surge

So far, the number of property value appeals in Guilford County has more than doubled from the last revaluation cycle. To date, Guilford County has received about 12,000 appeals out of the 207,000 revalued properties.

About a quarter of them have been processed, and just over half ultimately decreased in value. The rising number of appeals comes as many property owners have seen their values increase by 50% or more.

Regional vice president for Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, Tony Jarrett, says one reason for the pushback is that the new tax reassessment values are reflecting what happened in the red-hot real estate market since 2022, when the last revaluation took place.

"As I always say, the asset is working," says Jarrett. "We have definitely seen a record price appreciation, and it's just now relating to tax values that the county's having to reset everything at these new rates."

Guilford County homeowners currently have until May 15 to appeal their property value.

