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TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center and the Center for Child and Family Wellness have combined operations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:14 AM EDT
The co-location means children who have experienced abuse no longer have to navigate a fragmented system of police, hospitals, and social services.
ECU Health
The co-location means children who have experienced abuse no longer have to navigate a fragmented system of police, hospitals, and social services.

A major leap forward for child safety in Eastern North Carolina as two critical programs officially move under one roof.

ECU Health’s TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center and the Center for Child and Family Wellness have combined operations to create a unified resource for families. The co-location means children who have experienced abuse no longer have to navigate a fragmented system of police, hospitals, and social services.

TEDI BEAR Director Noemi Rivera says the goal is to allow children to tell their stories just once in a safe, trauma-informed environment. While TEDI BEAR handles intervention and forensic interviews, the Center for Child and Family Wellness focuses on prevention—addressing everything from safe sleep to suicide prevention.

Together, the teams serve children across thirty-one counties, working alongside law enforcement to turn moments of crisis into a path toward healing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston