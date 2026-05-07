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Rare 1962 letter penned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to NC high school student on the auction block

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.
AP
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.

A remarkably prophetic piece of civil rights history with a deep connection to North Carolina is emerging from the shadows after more than 60 years.

Lion Heart Autographs in New York has announced the auction of a rare, 1962 letter penned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The recipient was Samuel Brent Oliver III, who was a high school student in North Carolina at the time he wrote to the civil rights leader.

In the letter, Dr. King shares a stirring vision for the nation’s future, stating he would “follow Christ to death” to achieve racial equality for the “health of democracy.”
He also quotes Psalm 133, urging that all people dwell together in unity.

Lion Heart Autographs
In the letter, Dr. King shares a stirring vision for the nation’s future, stating he would “follow Christ to death” to achieve racial equality for the “health of democracy.” He also quotes Psalm 133, urging that all people dwell together in unity.

The letter was written just two weeks before King’s historic visit to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he delivered an early version of his iconic “I Have a Dream” message.

The letter was written just two weeks before King’s historic visit to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he delivered an early version of his iconic “I Have a Dream” message.

Having remained in the possession of the Oliver family for decades, this letter has never been offered for sale before. It will go to the auction block on Wednesday, May 20, alongside nearly 300 other historical documents.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston