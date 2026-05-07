Rare 1962 letter penned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to NC high school student on the auction block

A remarkably prophetic piece of civil rights history with a deep connection to North Carolina is emerging from the shadows after more than 60 years.

Lion Heart Autographs in New York has announced the auction of a rare, 1962 letter penned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The recipient was Samuel Brent Oliver III, who was a high school student in North Carolina at the time he wrote to the civil rights leader.

In the letter, Dr. King shares a stirring vision for the nation’s future, stating he would “follow Christ to death” to achieve racial equality for the “health of democracy.”

He also quotes Psalm 133, urging that all people dwell together in unity.

Lion Heart Autographs In the letter, Dr. King shares a stirring vision for the nation’s future, stating he would “follow Christ to death” to achieve racial equality for the “health of democracy.” He also quotes Psalm 133, urging that all people dwell together in unity.



The letter was written just two weeks before King’s historic visit to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he delivered an early version of his iconic “I Have a Dream” message.

The letter was written just two weeks before King’s historic visit to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he delivered an early version of his iconic “I Have a Dream” message.

Having remained in the possession of the Oliver family for decades, this letter has never been offered for sale before. It will go to the auction block on Wednesday, May 20, alongside nearly 300 other historical documents.