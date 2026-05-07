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Man with death threat against the President written on his car window arrested in NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT
Apex Police Department

A South Carolina man is in federal custody after allegedly driving through the Triangle with a death threat against the President written on his car window.

The U.S. Secret Service arrested Daniel Swain of Summerville, South Carolina, on a federal warrant in Apex. According to the criminal complaint, concerned citizens alerted local police after spotting a message on the driver-side window of Swain’s vehicle that read: “Headed to Washington to kill the president.”

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said Swain is facing one count of making threats against the President of the United States. If convicted, Swain faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The investigation is being handled jointly by the Secret Service and the Apex Police Department.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston