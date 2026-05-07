Man with death threat against the President written on his car window arrested in NC

A South Carolina man is in federal custody after allegedly driving through the Triangle with a death threat against the President written on his car window.

The U.S. Secret Service arrested Daniel Swain of Summerville, South Carolina, on a federal warrant in Apex. According to the criminal complaint, concerned citizens alerted local police after spotting a message on the driver-side window of Swain’s vehicle that read: “Headed to Washington to kill the president.”

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said Swain is facing one count of making threats against the President of the United States. If convicted, Swain faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The investigation is being handled jointly by the Secret Service and the Apex Police Department.