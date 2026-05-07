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FEMA approves Neuse River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
Led by NC State and NC Sea Grant, the study involves releasing GPS-equipped plastic bottles into the Neuse River to track their movement in real time. The goal is to solve the mystery of how land-based waste transforms into the marine debris that clutters our coastlines.
NC Sea Grant
By participating in this unified regional plan, municipalities like Pink Hill, Hookerton, and Pollocksville now qualify for critical federal grants. These funds, including FEMA’s "Building Resilient Infrastructure" program, can be used for long-term projects like flood proofing and drainage improvements.

The Town of Pink Hill is joining forces with its neighbors to bolster disaster defenses across Eastern North Carolina.

Town officials announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency—or FEMA—has approved the Neuse River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The strategy coordinates safety efforts across five counties, including Pitt, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, and Wayne.

By participating in this unified regional plan, municipalities like Pink Hill, Hookerton, and Pollocksville now qualify for critical federal grants. These funds, including FEMA’s "Building Resilient Infrastructure" program, can be used for long-term projects like flood proofing and drainage improvements.

Town leaders say the collaborative roadmap is essential for protecting residents and local infrastructure from future natural hazards while keeping insurance costs lower for the entire river basin.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston