FEMA approves Neuse River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Town of Pink Hill is joining forces with its neighbors to bolster disaster defenses across Eastern North Carolina.

Town officials announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency—or FEMA—has approved the Neuse River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The strategy coordinates safety efforts across five counties, including Pitt, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, and Wayne.

By participating in this unified regional plan, municipalities like Pink Hill, Hookerton, and Pollocksville now qualify for critical federal grants. These funds, including FEMA’s "Building Resilient Infrastructure" program, can be used for long-term projects like flood proofing and drainage improvements.

Town leaders say the collaborative roadmap is essential for protecting residents and local infrastructure from future natural hazards while keeping insurance costs lower for the entire river basin.