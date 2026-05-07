ENC animal shelter under precautionary quarantine after three cases of canine parvovirus

Pitt County Animal Services is currently under a precautionary quarantine after identifying three cases of canine parvovirus earlier this week.

The shelter has paused all non-emergency animal intakes through Friday, May 15th, to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Animal Services Director Kimmie Mitchell emphasized that while the facility is in quarantine, this is not an outbreak and many dogs on-site remain healthy and available for foster or adoption.

Emergency cases will still be accepted as needed. Shelter officials will monitor the health of current pets and reevaluate intake services on the 15th.