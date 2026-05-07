Cost-share program established for dune stabilizer plantings in one ENC beach town

North Topsail Beach property owners have a new, affordable way to help protect their shoreline. The Town has launched a cost-share program for Sea Oats and Bitter Panicum, partnering with Coastal Transplants to split the bill on these critical dune stabilizers.

Both native grasses are essential for coastal defense. Sea Oats can grow roots up to 30 feet deep to hold dunes together during storms, while Bitter Panicum is a hardy, clumping grass that thrives in sandy soil.

Through the program, owners can purchase plants at a discount for local installation. Delivery dates at Town Hall begin May 15th and run through mid-June.

Town officials will conduct inspections two weeks after pickup to ensure the plants have been properly installed.