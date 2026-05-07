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Cost-share program established for dune stabilizer plantings in one ENC beach town

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Sea Oats can grow roots up to 30 feet deep to hold dunes together during storms, while Bitter Panicum is a hardy, clumping grass that thrives in sandy soil.
NC sea Grant
Sea Oats can grow roots up to 30 feet deep to hold dunes together during storms, while Bitter Panicum is a hardy, clumping grass that thrives in sandy soil.

North Topsail Beach property owners have a new, affordable way to help protect their shoreline. The Town has launched a cost-share program for Sea Oats and Bitter Panicum, partnering with Coastal Transplants to split the bill on these critical dune stabilizers.

Both native grasses are essential for coastal defense. Sea Oats can grow roots up to 30 feet deep to hold dunes together during storms, while Bitter Panicum is a hardy, clumping grass that thrives in sandy soil.

Through the program, owners can purchase plants at a discount for local installation. Delivery dates at Town Hall begin May 15th and run through mid-June.

Town officials will conduct inspections two weeks after pickup to ensure the plants have been properly installed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston