Construction on new Farmville fire station may soon resume after standstill caused by missing federal paperwork

Construction on the new Farmville Fire Department may soon resume after a standstill caused by missing federal paperwork.

Work on the facility was halted in mid-March after it was discovered that the town broke ground before completing all necessary environmental assessments required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mayor Alex Joyner now confirms that the required environmental testing is finally complete and the results have been submitted to HUD for review.

The oversight put $3.75 million in federal funding at risk. It is estimated to be another thirty to forty-five days before crews can return to the site.