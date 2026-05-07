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Construction on new Farmville fire station may soon resume after standstill caused by missing federal paperwork

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Farmville Fire Department

Construction on the new Farmville Fire Department may soon resume after a standstill caused by missing federal paperwork.

Work on the facility was halted in mid-March after it was discovered that the town broke ground before completing all necessary environmental assessments required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mayor Alex Joyner now confirms that the required environmental testing is finally complete and the results have been submitted to HUD for review.

The oversight put $3.75 million in federal funding at risk. It is estimated to be another thirty to forty-five days before crews can return to the site.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston