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After serving in some of most dangerous combat zones in American history, the "Donut Dollies" are being recognized in the U.S. Senate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
Dorner Carmichael, a Vietnam-era Red Cross volunteer known as a “Donut Dolly,” is pictured in Powidz, Poland. Carmichael continues her lifelong commitment to service through her work with the American Red Cross, supporting the U.S. military community overseas.
Sarah Williams/U.S. Army Garrison Poland
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Digital
Dorner Carmichael, a Vietnam-era Red Cross volunteer known as a “Donut Dolly,” is pictured in Powidz, Poland. Carmichael continues her lifelong commitment to service through her work with the American Red Cross, supporting the U.S. military community overseas.

They traveled by helicopter and convoy into some of the most dangerous combat zones in American history, and now, the "Donut Dollies" are finally receiving recognition from the U.S. Senate.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the passage of a resolution commending these Red Cross volunteers for their service during World War Two, Korea, and Vietnam. Between 1965 and 1972 alone, more than six hundred women served in Vietnam, providing refreshments and emotional support to hundreds of thousands of troops.

Senator Tillis praised the women for bringing a "reminder of home" to those on the front lines, noting that military leaders considered their work essential to troop morale.

The resolution ensures that the courage and selfless service of these volunteers—who often put their own lives at risk to support service members—will be officially etched into the nation's historical record.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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