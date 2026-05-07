After serving in some of most dangerous combat zones in American history, the "Donut Dollies" are being recognized in the U.S. Senate

They traveled by helicopter and convoy into some of the most dangerous combat zones in American history, and now, the "Donut Dollies" are finally receiving recognition from the U.S. Senate.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the passage of a resolution commending these Red Cross volunteers for their service during World War Two, Korea, and Vietnam. Between 1965 and 1972 alone, more than six hundred women served in Vietnam, providing refreshments and emotional support to hundreds of thousands of troops.

Senator Tillis praised the women for bringing a "reminder of home" to those on the front lines, noting that military leaders considered their work essential to troop morale.

The resolution ensures that the courage and selfless service of these volunteers—who often put their own lives at risk to support service members—will be officially etched into the nation's historical record.