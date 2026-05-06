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State budget delay prompts hiring freeze in Davidson schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Student desk in classroom
WFDD File Photo
Many North Carolina school districts are struggling to plan for next year without a state budget.

Without a state budget, local school districts are left guessing about teacher salary increases and position allotments for next year.

To prepare for the unknown, Davidson County Schools has opted to freeze hiring for vacant positions as a way to protect existing employees. If cuts need to happen down the line, officials say they can move current staff into those vacant spots, rather than laying them off.

At a meeting this week, district leaders said this was a difficult decision, but they’re trying to be proactive.

Board of Education Chair Nick Jarvis noted that the lack of a state budget, declining enrollment and inflation are hurting public schools across North Carolina.

“I have no doubts in my mind that if we do not get some sort of a state budget to where it's an increase, that we're going to see district after district across the state essentially go bankrupt," Jarvis said.

Davidson County Schools is preparing for a $2 million loss in state funding.

Officials say rising gas prices are also costing the school system thousands of dollars more each week.

Other Triad districts are struggling too, with some closing schools, increasing class sizes and limiting hiring.
Amy Diaz