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Residents push back on proposed Duke Energy rate hikes at Forsyth hearing

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:25 PM EDT
Residents carry signs protesting rate hikes
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Residents carry signs while filing into the public hearing at the Forsyth County Courthouse on May 6, 2026.

Dozens spoke out against proposed Duke Energy rate hikes at a hearing on Wednesday at the Forsyth County Courthouse.

Resident Jeanette Kelly told the North Carolina Utilities Commission that steep power bills are already forcing her neighbors to choose between food and electricity.

“When will enough be enough? Ensuring the availability and reliability of fuel and energy throughout the state is critically important, but not at the expense of basic needs of life," Kelly said.

Duke says the increases are needed to pay for infrastructure upgrades to meet growing demand. If approved, the average residential customer’s bill would rise by about $17 per month next year and $6 in 2028.

The commission will hold another public hearing in Durham before deciding whether to approve the request.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle