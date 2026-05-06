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N.C. House lawmakers looking to strip club customers to fund programs for rape and domestic violence victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
In the U.S., doctors increasingly ask about domestic violence as a routine part of checkups.
In the U.S., doctors increasingly ask about domestic violence as a routine part of checkups.

Several lawmakers in the state house from both sides of the aisle are lobbying for more funding for programs that serve victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Democrat Rep. Monika Johnson-Hostler said North Carolina was the first state to have a sexual assault and rape crisis center program funded by the state government. “It's been decades since we've had a significant increase, but it's not seen a significant decrease in our survivors,” she said, “This year alone, North Carolina's rape crisis centers that serve all 100 counties saw over 8,500 survivors and served over 10,000 on their crisis hotlines.”

While state funding for such programs has remained stagnant, federal funding has decreased.

Republican Rep. Dennis Rydell said House Bill 1121 would impose a $10.00 fee for each customer patronizing a sexually oriented business with an alcohol permit. “What that bill will do is levy a fee upon adult venue businesses where alcohol is served to be charged per entry. That money would be used only for NC CASA and other domestic violence systems and groups around the state.”

The bill is also sponsored by Democrat Rep. Monika Johnson-Hostler and Republican Representatives Patricia Cotham and Paul Scott.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston