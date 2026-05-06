N.C. House lawmakers looking to strip club customers to fund programs for rape and domestic violence victims

Several lawmakers in the state house from both sides of the aisle are lobbying for more funding for programs that serve victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Democrat Rep. Monika Johnson-Hostler said North Carolina was the first state to have a sexual assault and rape crisis center program funded by the state government. “It's been decades since we've had a significant increase, but it's not seen a significant decrease in our survivors,” she said, “This year alone, North Carolina's rape crisis centers that serve all 100 counties saw over 8,500 survivors and served over 10,000 on their crisis hotlines.”

While state funding for such programs has remained stagnant, federal funding has decreased.

Republican Rep. Dennis Rydell said House Bill 1121 would impose a $10.00 fee for each customer patronizing a sexually oriented business with an alcohol permit. “What that bill will do is levy a fee upon adult venue businesses where alcohol is served to be charged per entry. That money would be used only for NC CASA and other domestic violence systems and groups around the state.”

The bill is also sponsored by Democrat Rep. Monika Johnson-Hostler and Republican Representatives Patricia Cotham and Paul Scott.