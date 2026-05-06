Marine Fisheries to decide the future of Atlantic bonito management

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission will be in New Bern next week to decide the future of Atlantic bonito management.

The Commission is expected to vote on a new five-fish daily recreational bag limit. Currently, there are no limits on the species in North Carolina, but state data shows a massive spike in fishing—with our state now accounting for over ninety percent of all Atlantic bonito landings in the South Atlantic.

Officials say the new rules are designed to protect the population before it’s overfished.

If the measure passes, a sixty-day public comment period will open later this summer. People can voice their opinion in person during the public sessions starting at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at the DoubleTree Riverfront in New Bern.