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Marine Fisheries to decide the future of Atlantic bonito management

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT
NC DEQ

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission will be in New Bern next week to decide the future of Atlantic bonito management.

The Commission is expected to vote on a new five-fish daily recreational bag limit. Currently, there are no limits on the species in North Carolina, but state data shows a massive spike in fishing—with our state now accounting for over ninety percent of all Atlantic bonito landings in the South Atlantic.

Officials say the new rules are designed to protect the population before it’s overfished.

If the measure passes, a sixty-day public comment period will open later this summer. People can voice their opinion in person during the public sessions starting at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at the DoubleTree Riverfront in New Bern.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston