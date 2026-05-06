In court filing, former Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the state’s "homewrecker" law doesn't apply to her case

A legal battle is underway in North Carolina involving former Senator Kyrsten Sinema and the state’s "homewrecker" law.

Sinema is fighting a lawsuit filed by the ex-wife of her former security guard, Matthew Ammel. The suit uses North Carolina’s "alienation of affection" law, alleging Sinema’s affair broke up the couple’s 14-year marriage.

In a new court filing, Sinema is arguing the law doesn’t apply to her because she has no ties to the state. The documents detail racy texts and luxury trips to Napa Valley and Saudi Arabia, but Sinema’s team claims the relationship didn't happen on North Carolina soil until after the couple separated.

The case is now before a federal judge, sparking a debate over whether these "moral judgment" laws still have a place in modern courts.