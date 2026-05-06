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In court filing, former Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the state’s "homewrecker" law doesn't apply to her case

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:28 AM EDT
Sinema won her Senate seat in part thanks to split-ticket voters who cast ballots for her and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
Chip Somodevilla
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Getty Images
Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

A legal battle is underway in North Carolina involving former Senator Kyrsten Sinema and the state’s "homewrecker" law.

Sinema is fighting a lawsuit filed by the ex-wife of her former security guard, Matthew Ammel. The suit uses North Carolina’s "alienation of affection" law, alleging Sinema’s affair broke up the couple’s 14-year marriage.

In a new court filing, Sinema is arguing the law doesn’t apply to her because she has no ties to the state. The documents detail racy texts and luxury trips to Napa Valley and Saudi Arabia, but Sinema’s team claims the relationship didn't happen on North Carolina soil until after the couple separated.

The case is now before a federal judge, sparking a debate over whether these "moral judgment" laws still have a place in modern courts.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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