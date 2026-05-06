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CarolinaEast Medical Center prepares to drop two major insurance networks; NC congressman accuses insurer of putting "profits above patients"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
CarolinaEast Medical Center

A major shift in local healthcare access as CarolinaEast Medical Center prepares to drop two major insurance networks.

Starting July 1st, the New Bern hospital will no longer be in-network with UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans. Hospital officials are calling the current payment policies "unsustainable" due to excessive denials and reimbursement delays.

This move follows recent, similar departures by ECU Health, leading to a sharp rebuke from Congressman Greg Murphy.

Murphy, a physician himself, accused insurers of prioritizing profits over patients, citing a tragic case where a local man’s brain tumor went untreated due to insurance delays.
Murphy is blasting UnitedHealthcare, accusing the insurance giant of putting "profits above patients" in Eastern North Carolina. The Greenville physician shared a harrowing account from a local neurosurgeon regarding a patient with declining brain function.

According to the report, UnitedHealthcare denied multiple requests for imaging, only for an eventual MRI to reveal an untreatable glioblastoma that had spread during the delay. The neurosurgeon says the man likely could have lived for years with earlier treatment.

Murphy, who recently underwent his own brain surgery, is now urging residents and employers to drop the provider immediately.

While the hospital will be out-of-network, CarolinaEast Physicians—the system’s outpatient practices—will remain in-network for now. Patients are urged to check their coverage before the July deadline.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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