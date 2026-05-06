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Aviation company facing a proposed class-action suit for its pay practices in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
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Trouble is brewing for a key player in North Carolina’s aviation industry as a new lawsuit targets alleged wage theft.

Georgia-based Complete Aviation Services and Modification—known as CASM—is facing a proposed class-action suit for its pay practices in the state. While headquartered in Atlanta, CASM is a major provider of technical staff for North Carolina’s growing aviation hubs, including its specialized maintenance work for commercial airlines.

The lawsuit, filed by a former avionics mechanic, alleges the company used a "ploy" to avoid paying overtime. The suit claims CASM labeled most of its workers' hourly pay as untaxed "per diem," allowing them to pay just "straight time" instead of time-and-a-half for extra hours.

If the court certifies the class, it could include more than 100 mechanics and technicians across the region who may be owed years of back pay.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston