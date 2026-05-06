Amazon Supply Chain Service and what it may mean for Triad-based shipping

Amazon Supply Chain Services is now available to any business for help moving, storing and delivering items. Shipping companies in the Triad will likely be impacted.

Wake Forest University Associate Teaching Professor of Economics Todd McFall says the $2.9 trillion company is poised to approach major industries in the Triad that already have contracts with carriers like FedEx, but he adds that supply chain needs can be very particular.

"Those long-standing relationships have evolved so that both of the parties understand what's at stake when something is being stored, or something is being delivered," he says. "These businesses have really specific ways in which they want things done, and Amazon would have to learn that. So, it’s going to be difficult for Amazon."

Ultimately, McFall says the company will take some of that local business from competitors. He adds that he expects Amazon to eventually join UPS and FedEx as a major Piedmont Triad International Airport client.