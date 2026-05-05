Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pitt County leaders weighing significant boost in local education spending

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Pitt County Schools logo
Pitt County Schools
/
Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools logo

Pitt County leaders are weighing a significant boost in local education spending as the school district faces a multi-million dollar drop in state aid.

The Board of Education is requesting more than $64 million from the county this year—a nearly $10 million dollar increase. School officials say the extra funds are vital to maintaining teacher supplements, keeping school nurses on staff, and covering the rising costs of facility repairs and student technology.

During a presentation Monday night, the county manager recommended a more modest increase of about 8.8 percent, totaling $61 million. Commissioners have now moved into a series of workshops this week to bridge that gap.

A final decision on the budget is expected by June.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston