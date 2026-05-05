Pitt County leaders weighing significant boost in local education spending

Pitt County leaders are weighing a significant boost in local education spending as the school district faces a multi-million dollar drop in state aid.

The Board of Education is requesting more than $64 million from the county this year—a nearly $10 million dollar increase. School officials say the extra funds are vital to maintaining teacher supplements, keeping school nurses on staff, and covering the rising costs of facility repairs and student technology.

During a presentation Monday night, the county manager recommended a more modest increase of about 8.8 percent, totaling $61 million. Commissioners have now moved into a series of workshops this week to bridge that gap.

A final decision on the budget is expected by June.