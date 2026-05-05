NCDHHS selects Access East as hub for rural healthcare transformation

Health care delivery in Eastern North Carolina will soon see a major transformation after an announcement from state health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has selected Access East and Trillium Health Resources to lead regional "ROOTS" Hubs. These organizations will now oversee a massive effort to connect medical, behavioral, and social support services across our rural coastal and inland communities.

As part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, the hubs will act as regional nerve centers, bridging the gap between local hospitals, private practices, and mental health providers. The goal is to ensure that residents in Eastern North Carolina receive coordinated care regardless of their zip code.

Access East and Trillium will now begin the process of conducting regional needs assessments to build a sustainable health network tailored specifically to the needs of the East.