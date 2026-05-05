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NCDHHS selects Access East as hub for rural healthcare transformation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:09 AM EDT
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Health care delivery in Eastern North Carolina will soon see a major transformation after an announcement from state health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has selected Access East and Trillium Health Resources to lead regional "ROOTS" Hubs. These organizations will now oversee a massive effort to connect medical, behavioral, and social support services across our rural coastal and inland communities.

As part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, the hubs will act as regional nerve centers, bridging the gap between local hospitals, private practices, and mental health providers. The goal is to ensure that residents in Eastern North Carolina receive coordinated care regardless of their zip code.

Access East and Trillium will now begin the process of conducting regional needs assessments to build a sustainable health network tailored specifically to the needs of the East.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston