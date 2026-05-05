Lawsuit filed over construction delays at MCB Camp Lejeune

A major construction project at Camp Lejeune is moving into a federal courtroom as a primary contractor seeks nearly $3 million in damages for massive delays.

Sauer Construction LLC filed a lawsuit Friday against its demolition subcontractor, Sunland Builders Incorporated. According to the complaint, Sunland is responsible for delaying work at the Marine Corps training base by more than 1,000 days.

The legal battle centers on claims that Sunland repeatedly refused to perform work—first over a dispute regarding access points to the naval facility, and later over a payment disagreement as the project neared completion. Sauer alleges the delays violated their contract, which held the subcontractor liable for any costs resulting from missed deadlines.

Attorneys for Sauer say the three-year setback has caused significant financial harm. No word yet from Sunland Builders on their response to the filing.