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Lawsuit filed over construction delays at MCB Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

A major construction project at Camp Lejeune is moving into a federal courtroom as a primary contractor seeks nearly $3 million in damages for massive delays.

Sauer Construction LLC filed a lawsuit Friday against its demolition subcontractor, Sunland Builders Incorporated. According to the complaint, Sunland is responsible for delaying work at the Marine Corps training base by more than 1,000 days.

The legal battle centers on claims that Sunland repeatedly refused to perform work—first over a dispute regarding access points to the naval facility, and later over a payment disagreement as the project neared completion. Sauer alleges the delays violated their contract, which held the subcontractor liable for any costs resulting from missed deadlines.

Attorneys for Sauer say the three-year setback has caused significant financial harm. No word yet from Sunland Builders on their response to the filing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston